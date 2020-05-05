Comerica Bank Acquires 2,547 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.68. The stock had a trading volume of 38,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.70.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

