Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Comerica Bank raised its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $11,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris stock traded up $2.15 on Tuesday, hitting $188.97. 102,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,916. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.90.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. L3Harris’s revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra upped their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.89.

In other L3Harris news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

