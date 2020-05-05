Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $13,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,888. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.85 and a 200 day moving average of $150.30.

