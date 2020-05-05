Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Zimmer Biomet worth $12,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,793,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,561,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $383,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,082 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,151,000 after buying an additional 775,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,774,000 after buying an additional 407,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,081,000 after acquiring an additional 333,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.43.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $3.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.89. 75,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,573. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.88. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

