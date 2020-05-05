Comerica Bank Buys 3,069 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $16,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.91.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total value of $4,152,445.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,836,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.01, for a total transaction of $2,524,904.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,691 shares of company stock worth $8,306,485. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $514.77. 716,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,631. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $546.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.