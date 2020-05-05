Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $12,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth $37,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $5.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.24. 125,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,943. The company has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.37.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.43.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $725,731.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,414,391.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,780 shares of company stock worth $28,976,279. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

