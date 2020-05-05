Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Comerica Bank cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,593 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

IVW traded up $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $187.36. The company had a trading volume of 38,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,506. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.89. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $211.15.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

