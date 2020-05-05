Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $12,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC traded up $6.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.77. 71,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,520. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.51 and its 200-day moving average is $258.57. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.22 and a fifty-two week high of $317.11. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.65 and a beta of 0.39.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $15,115,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,299 shares in the company, valued at $36,081,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total transaction of $14,912,988.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 208,940 shares in the company, valued at $61,432,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,974 shares of company stock worth $57,529,904 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.13.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

