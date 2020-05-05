Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,786 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 9,048 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,687 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 33,601 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after buying an additional 19,026 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 9,301 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in Boeing by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA traded down $6.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.27. 27,623,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,715,496. The stock has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.18 and a 200-day moving average of $282.68.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.