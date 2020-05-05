Comerica Bank Grows Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of AvalonBay Communities worth $12,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.71.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.11. 48,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,911. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.46. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

