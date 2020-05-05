Comerica Bank Has $11.76 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,258. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.93.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

