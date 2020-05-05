Comerica Bank Has $12.01 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,918,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,971 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $12,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,096,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,104,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877,954 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in General Electric by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,624,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $843,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404,966 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 5,507.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,158,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,230,790,000 after buying an additional 4,988,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE GE traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 94,193,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,394,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.74, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. General Electric’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra lowered General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.