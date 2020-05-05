Comerica Bank Has $12.89 Million Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $547,821,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $534,605,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,859 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,702,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $720,446,000 after acquiring an additional 951,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW traded up $14.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $369.29. The stock had a trading volume of 232,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,892. The firm has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.19. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $362.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $552,739.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,079 shares in the company, valued at $14,880,817.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total value of $7,700,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,169 shares of company stock worth $35,315,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ServiceNow from $307.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.56.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

