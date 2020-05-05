Comerica Bank Has $13.22 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $575.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.63.

ISRG stock traded up $8.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $510.14. 42,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,976. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $619.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $551.71.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.76, for a total value of $1,511,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $3,937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,277,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,961 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,853 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.