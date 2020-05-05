Comerica Bank Has $14.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,552 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.88.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $4.92 on Tuesday, hitting $269.61. 102,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,268. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.13 and a 200 day moving average of $225.91. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $277.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total value of $475,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $921,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total value of $302,188.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,307.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,367 shares of company stock valued at $13,338,752 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

