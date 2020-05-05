Comerica Bank Has $14.22 Million Stock Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 1.13% of Core-Mark worth $14,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Core-Mark by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,399,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,117 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,991,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,149,000 after buying an additional 631,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,163,000 after purchasing an additional 73,676 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,256,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,167,000 after buying an additional 217,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 951,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,187,000 after purchasing an additional 86,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

CORE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

NASDAQ CORE traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.38. 189,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,979. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.23.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.