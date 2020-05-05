Comerica Bank Has $14.87 Million Stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of CDW worth $14,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 77.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW stock traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, reaching $110.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. CDW has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $831,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,764.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,371 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.