Comerica Bank Has $15.20 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,966,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,737,000 after acquiring an additional 14,813,942 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,739 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,714,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,363,000 after buying an additional 3,074,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,298,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,145,000 after buying an additional 2,137,115 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $52.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,317,290 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average is $59.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

