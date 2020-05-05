Comerica Bank Has $15.67 Million Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.29% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $15,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,284,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,317,000 after acquiring an additional 741,907 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,962,000. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,575,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of MCHI traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121,035. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $67.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.93.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.