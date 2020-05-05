Comerica Bank Has $16.14 Million Stock Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Hormel Foods worth $16,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 73.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL stock remained flat at $$46.46 during trading on Tuesday. 1,063,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,818,810. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.99. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.

In other news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,265,361.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,070.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 18,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $895,779.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,727.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,665. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.