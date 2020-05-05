Comerica Bank Has $16.63 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,611 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $165,881,000. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,582,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,389 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,449,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,598 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,974,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,136,000 after purchasing an additional 711,323 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,351,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,758,000 after buying an additional 656,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $42.89. The company had a trading volume of 819,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,196,861. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

