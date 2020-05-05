Comerica Bank Has $17.02 Million Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,289,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,155,500,000 after purchasing an additional 340,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Fiserv by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,905,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after buying an additional 440,941 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,502,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,762,000 after buying an additional 340,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,575,000 after buying an additional 1,502,688 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.16. 2,503,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,966,151. The stock has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.25. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,663,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.19.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

