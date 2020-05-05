Comerica Bank Increases Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,017 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $17,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 6.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 443,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,671,000 after acquiring an additional 27,844 shares in the last quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. now owns 11,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Prologis by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,542,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,995,000 after buying an additional 118,142 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.1% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 17,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 19.0% during the first quarter. American National Insurance Co. now owns 162,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26,013 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.20. 1,283,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,727,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $99.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.54 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.