Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,518 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.76% of Adtalem Global Education worth $11,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,565,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,755,000 after purchasing an additional 611,821 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 664.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,529,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,497,000 after buying an additional 1,329,793 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,507,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,389,000 after acquiring an additional 573,442 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,072,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,503,000 after acquiring an additional 267,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 842,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,470,000 after acquiring an additional 252,835 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATGE. ValuEngine raised Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $40,684.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,424.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,131. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $51.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

