Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $17,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $5.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.18. The company had a trading volume of 67,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.99. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. TheStreet downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.80.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.