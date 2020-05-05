Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $12,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,087.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,486,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,844,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.64. The stock has a market cap of $265.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 34.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

