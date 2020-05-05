Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE BLK traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $485.78. 418,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,080. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $576.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.90. The company has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.00.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.16, for a total value of $1,333,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,495 shares of company stock valued at $75,092,004 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.