Comerica Bank Purchases 6,449 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $12,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 285,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,669,538. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.10. The company had a trading volume of 50,531,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,701,976. The company has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

