Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $13,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.85. 15,606,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.20.

Several research firms recently commented on UTX. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

