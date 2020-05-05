Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $252,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

NYSE UPS traded up $2.44 on Tuesday, hitting $92.88. 257,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,041,332. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The company has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

