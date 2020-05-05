Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $12,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “inline” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.55.

Shares of NSC traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.91. The stock had a trading volume of 614,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $219.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

