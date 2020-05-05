Comerica Bank Sells 12,853 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Comerica Bank cut its position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,853 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.35% of QTS Realty Trust worth $12,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,585,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,968,000 after buying an additional 829,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,482,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,689,000 after buying an additional 36,075 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $102,653,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 939,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,984,000 after acquiring an additional 167,983 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,234,000 after acquiring an additional 65,412 shares in the last quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.77.

In other news, insider Steven C. Bloom sold 7,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $498,796.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $768,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,627 shares of company stock worth $3,624,817. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.93. 547,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,938. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $68.80.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.73 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.69%. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.48%.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Read More: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.