Comerica Bank Sells 1,294 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $14,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW traded up $7.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.43. The company had a trading volume of 51,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,162. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.56. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $154.52 and a 52 week high of $247.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total transaction of $571,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,743.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $5,246,817.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,067,889.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,667 shares of company stock valued at $18,603,664. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.52.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

