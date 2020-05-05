Comerica Bank Sells 13,159 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,159 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of FirstEnergy worth $12,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,639,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,041 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,704,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,229,000 after buying an additional 620,424 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,268,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,039,000 after buying an additional 665,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,565,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,441,000 after purchasing an additional 556,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,537,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,131,000 after buying an additional 1,000,480 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Argus upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.73. 445,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.47. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.