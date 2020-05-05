Comerica Bank Sells 15,916 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,916 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $17,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,866,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,392,875,000 after buying an additional 1,060,997 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 165,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 28,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.13. 3,011,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,862. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.93.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

