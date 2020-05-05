Comerica Bank Sells 1,825 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,423 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $28,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,239,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Starbucks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after buying an additional 3,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 36,849.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $214,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,109 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,708,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $238,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 13,054.1% during the 1st quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 631,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,508,000 after purchasing an additional 626,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.24. 997,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,417,839. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.55. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

