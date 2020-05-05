Comerica Bank Sells 18,955 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,955 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $14,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $537,278,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,388 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,368,000 after buying an additional 534,010 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,195,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,439,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,639,000 after buying an additional 442,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.36.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.13. 81,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $168.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.83 and its 200 day moving average is $145.84.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

