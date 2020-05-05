Comerica Bank Sells 20,231 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,231 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $53,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,598,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,185,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $166.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.57. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

