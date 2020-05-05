Comerica Bank Sells 2,785 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Anthem were worth $13,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Anthem by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in Anthem by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM stock traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,833. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $312.48. The stock has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. Stephens decreased their target price on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.85.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

