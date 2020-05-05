Comerica Bank Sells 3,490 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,982 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $16,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 13,544 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 160,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.35.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,235,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,791,302. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.71. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

