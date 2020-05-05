Comerica Bank Sells 39,476 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,476 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $12,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,257,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,256,000 after acquiring an additional 567,921 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,661,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,466,000 after acquiring an additional 534,431 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,028,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,793,000 after acquiring an additional 522,348 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,584,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.68. 1,182,778 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.99. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

