Comerica Bank Sells 8,396 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,396 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,732,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,404,000 after buying an additional 996,023 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in CME Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,556,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,946,000 after acquiring an additional 711,558 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,134,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,420,000 after acquiring an additional 512,199 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,595,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,728,926,000 after acquiring an additional 250,389 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME stock traded up $5.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.12. The stock had a trading volume of 100,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,601. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.44. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.32.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.27.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

