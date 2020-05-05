Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,721 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $16,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 64,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,997,469. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $46.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.10.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

