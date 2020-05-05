Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,108 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.50% of Comerica worth $20,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,022,000 after acquiring an additional 750,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Comerica by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,815,000 after acquiring an additional 153,024 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,723,000 after acquiring an additional 216,060 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,536,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,279,000 after acquiring an additional 142,925 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Comerica by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,374,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after acquiring an additional 166,843 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reissued an “average” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Comerica in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Comerica from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.66.

NYSE CMA opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $78.31.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.26 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

