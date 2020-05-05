Community Bank N.A. Has $6.75 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.5% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,642,000 after buying an additional 1,216,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,338,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,167,000 after buying an additional 305,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,083,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,227,000 after acquiring an additional 666,406 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $115.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.20 billion, a PE ratio of 65.41, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.54 and its 200 day moving average is $120.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

