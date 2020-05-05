Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Stock Position Lessened by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,030 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.81% of Compass Minerals International worth $10,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMP. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,932 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Shares of CMP stock traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $47.10. 9,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,562. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.62. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average of $53.71.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James D. Standen purchased 2,500 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.82 per share, with a total value of $97,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,510. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Compass Minerals International from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.