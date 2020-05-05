Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Conagra Brands comprises about 0.9% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,084,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Bell Bank boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 65,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 747,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,592,000 after purchasing an additional 336,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 675,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,113,000 after purchasing an additional 194,896 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CAG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $193,743.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,923,922 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,683,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121,606. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

