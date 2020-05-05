Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Concho Resources from $151.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.04.

CXO stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.91. 75,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.16. Concho Resources has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $116.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.83.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 210.59%. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 108.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 219 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Concho Resources by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

