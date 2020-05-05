CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Given Market Perform Rating at SVB Leerink

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CONMED from $136.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CONMED from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.57.

Get CONMED alerts:

Shares of CNMD opened at $67.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.85 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Workman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.63 per share, with a total value of $189,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,392.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 743.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.