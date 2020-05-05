ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,890 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $787,934,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,656,663 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $627,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,199 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,765 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $63,481,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,007,587 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $845,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,360 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.35.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.98. The stock had a trading volume of 496,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,791,302. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

